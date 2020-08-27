16 favourites from the very funny Amazon Movie Reviews account
The Amazon Movie Reviews account on Twitter shares the funniest reviews, curated by Joe Grabinski, and it’s an absolute must-read.
We have the lovely lot over at Bored Panda to thank for flagging up this hilarious account, and we thought we’d share some of our favourites.
1.
Bumblebee. pic.twitter.com/F8PFFpPgUW
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) July 6, 2019
2.
Cats: The Musical. pic.twitter.com/GLWUkFn7fh
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) July 18, 2019
3.
Monsters, Inc. pic.twitter.com/8kZ8wrUmxC
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) July 10, 2019
4.
The Lighthouse. pic.twitter.com/sdZfR1uGSX
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) February 12, 2020
5.
The Country Bears. pic.twitter.com/yli1OlmzEQ
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) December 9, 2019
6.
The Lion King (1994). pic.twitter.com/dJsz83BC4v
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) July 12, 2019
7.
The Shining. pic.twitter.com/Y1T0gaXNKG
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) February 7, 2020
8.
Little Women (1994). pic.twitter.com/bLkLAt2n0E
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) December 31, 2019
9.
Taken 3. pic.twitter.com/8UwztJuowN
— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) November 19, 2019