Tory MP Desmond Swayne compared mask wearers to Darth Vader – these 11 people had a bad feeling about it

Extreme Eurosceptic, Sir Desmond Swayne – who was photographed in blackface for a fancy dress party – has made no secret of his disdain for masks, having previously stated that they prevent him going shopping.

His latest rant – on Channel 4 News – saw him describe the measure as undemocratic, and liken the face coverings to Darth Vader’s helmet.

Here’s the full thing.

"I think it's awful having to cover your face and go about like Darth Vader." Conservative MP Sir Desmond Swayne argues against the wearing of facemasks – saying "the government has been governing since the beginning of this crisis by diktat." pic.twitter.com/4QRQnwTz0p — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 26, 2020

It’s almost as though these people want to be mocked. If so, mission accomplished.

Desmond Swayne on #C4News furious that he didn’t get a vote on wearing masks which “make you look like Darth Vader” when he *checks notes* voted to prorogue Parliament and likes to black up for parties hm okaay — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 26, 2020

Darth Vader died when he took off the mask. There's a lesson there somewhere. https://t.co/z8nJuAksVU — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) August 26, 2020

As Desmond Swayne moans that he didn't get a chance to vote on face masks and that this is rule by "diktat" & "not democracy", this is your reminder that he vigorously backed the unlawful proroguing of parliament to prevent MPs voting to give Britons a second referendum#c4news — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) August 26, 2020

Says a bloke with the same politics as Darth Vader https://t.co/ALcdLN1cx8 — Kat Stark (@rantingkat) August 27, 2020

Desmond Swayne: won't cover his face in a mask. Will cover his face in blackface paint. https://t.co/RlyO79xe3G — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) August 26, 2020

"I don't want to wear a mask because someone else told me I have to" Sir Desmond Swayne there, being an actual giant man baby, fighting against the injustice of *checks notes* covering your mouth and nose in public to slow the spread of a virus https://t.co/ocHouSvDQE — Kirioth (@Kirioth) August 27, 2020

Darth Vader was a deceptive, totatetarian, wheezing, absent father. You'd think the Tories would be all over that shit… pic.twitter.com/FAoR3J2DKN — Stu – England's Greatest Patriot (@BTNStu) August 26, 2020

Poor Mr Swayne. Can someone save him from himself? — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) August 26, 2020

"Masks are scary" says the man in the haunted painting from Ghostbusters 2. https://t.co/7CNJLzbaHi — Doctor Neutopia (@oceanclub) August 26, 2020

Man whose voice is being heard complains his voice isn't being heard. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 26, 2020

Jess Phillips had this riposte.

You want to try wearing a bra just for one day mate https://t.co/SicfWUXIG5 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) August 26, 2020

While Julia Rampen reminded everyone of how trifling a mask is compared to the kit worn by medical professionals.

Wish people moaning about wearing a mask would remember people like my friend, who served on a Covid ward, and had to wear full PPE for a 12 hour shift https://t.co/RUXwVg0b4l — Julia Rampen (@JuliaRampenMM) August 26, 2020

