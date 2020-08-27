Tory MP Desmond Swayne compared mask wearers to Darth Vader – these 11 people had a bad feeling about it

Extreme Eurosceptic, Sir Desmond Swayne – who was photographed in blackface for a fancy dress party – has made no secret of his disdain for masks, having previously stated that they prevent him going shopping.

His latest rant – on Channel 4 News – saw him describe the measure as undemocratic, and liken the face coverings to Darth Vader’s helmet.

Here’s the full thing.

It’s almost as though these people want to be mocked. If so, mission accomplished.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Jess Phillips had this riposte.

While Julia Rampen reminded everyone of how trifling a mask is compared to the kit worn by medical professionals.

READ MORE

Tory MP Desmond Swayne refuses to wear a mask to go shopping – 9 breathtaking takedowns

Source Channel 4 News Image Screengrab, Screengrab