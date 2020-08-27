This working from home take on The Shining is scarily accurate and very funny

The brilliant @Jaynesharp over on Twitter says both she and her husband reckon it’s time for him to go back to the office and this is why.

We’ll never watch The Shining in quite the same way again.

I think we’re both ready for my husband to go back to the office.#WFH #TheShining pic.twitter.com/WnYu1kEbEj — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 26, 2020

As lots of people said on Twitter, it’s scarily accurate and very funny.

