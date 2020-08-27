This cat stood on its own tail and we were as surprised as it was

There’s a subReddit called ‘Animals Being Derps’ and this is surely a classic of the genre.

‘Cat standing on his own tail,’ said Redditor Boezoek.

Wait for it, wait for it …

‘I like the what the hell look right before the tumble. It is like he is trying to figure out the problem.’ sanddragonlord ‘Also the other cat staring at it before anything even happened. Like she knew.’ Eccon5 ‘LOL! All I could muster was WTF?!’ Who8mypez ‘I just got a fright at the loudness of my own laughter in a quiet house and then it got funnier! Thanks for the joy.’ PostModernFloof

Source Reddit u/Boezoek