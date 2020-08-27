Mike Pence was fist-bumping the crowd at the Republican National Convention – the only 5 scathing reactions you need

The Republican National Convention ended on Wednesday with more factually questionable speeches, including one from the President himself.

Unlike the Democrats’ online event, Republicans were present and there wasn’t a mask in sight.

Top of your screen: A President and crowd stand before a global audience with no face coverings, which health experts say are critical to saving lives and stopping the spread of coronavirus. Bottom of your screen: A reminder nearly 180,000 Americans are dead from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/nbfciWxfVp — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 27, 2020

“We’ll continue to put the health of American’s first,” Mike Pence says to a crowd that’s not wearing masks — Juan Melli (@juanmelli) August 27, 2020

The Vice President, Mike Pence, went even further down the idiocy path by fistbumping many of the crowd – but it’s not shaking hands so that’s fine, right?

Pence is fist-bumping random people while working a rope line during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/WBAV5diSm7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

People were as scathing as the VP deserved.

No masks. Brilliant. Smart move during a pandemic. Get coronavirus for Pence. #RNC — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 27, 2020

The head of the Coronavirus task force. https://t.co/FTA3F7Cd4S — digby (@digby56) August 27, 2020

FFS! Are these people just totally stupid? https://t.co/zRTRvAXj0o — Ann is still European #NastyWoman (@56blackcat) August 27, 2020

Maybe the goal is Pence gets COVID and that's how Trump gets Nikki Haley. https://t.co/BcJI0Yw0js — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) August 27, 2020

Good thing the President never comes within a quarter mile of him. https://t.co/30iojBHpyS — RealMarkNewton (@NewtonMark) August 27, 2020

It seems there may be a lot of goldfish DNA in the Republican Party, if this is an example of how well their memories work.

Apparently they have all forgotten what happened to Herman Cain at the Tulsa Rally 🤦🏻‍♀️

But hey, that was a whole 27 days ago so I’m sure it will be fine. https://t.co/jE4zJ2fpW8 — California for Biden 2020 (@CaliforniaBeto) August 27, 2020

To sum up …

.@VP gives a fist bump to a disabled war veteran following his speech to the Republican convention at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md. pic.twitter.com/A7fyUchGJk — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 27, 2020

Hasn’t the poor guy suffered enough?

