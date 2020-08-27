Mike Pence was fist-bumping the crowd at the Republican National Convention – the only 5 scathing reactions you need

The Republican National Convention ended on Wednesday with more factually questionable speeches, including one from the President himself.

Unlike the Democrats’ online event, Republicans were present and there wasn’t a mask in sight.

The Vice President, Mike Pence, went even further down the idiocy path by fistbumping many of the crowd – but it’s not shaking hands so that’s fine, right?

People were as scathing as the VP deserved.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

It seems there may be a lot of goldfish DNA in the Republican Party, if this is an example of how well their memories work.

To sum up …

Hasn’t the poor guy suffered enough?

Source Aaron Rupar Image Aaron Rupar, @jbendery