Mike Pence was fact-checked by CNN and it was breakneck, brutal and brilliant
Little Mike Pence has delivered his speech at the Republican party’s convention and it was notable for a number of reasons, not least because it made a charge to hear from someone who’s not related to Donald Trump.
But far better than anything the so-called Vice President had to say was this fact check by CNN which was breakneck, brutal, and brilliant.
Man. When CNN's fact checker @ddale8 gets into his rhythm, he IS the firehose of falsehood. Watch: pic.twitter.com/lzYnQ5xAjf
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 27, 2020
And here’s what the man himself (no, not Pence) reporter Daniel Dale – @ddale8 – had to say later.
This is a partial list. I say I could’ve gone another three minutes. https://t.co/9gQINhKFyu
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2020
More of this sort of thing over here, please.
.@ddale8 is one of the true journalistic heroes of the Trump age. https://t.co/TsKofdygrq
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 27, 2020
This is not a both-sides issue. Trump and the Republicans have now built their political agenda around convincing people that many things that are not true are true. It works for a lot of people, because many people believe the lies. But they are still lies. https://t.co/tVT0XoTjF8
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 27, 2020
— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 27, 2020
A tour de force https://t.co/VkScgOhKMH
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 27, 2020
And you can follow @ddale8 on Twitter here.
