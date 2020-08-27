Mike Pence was fact-checked by CNN and it was breakneck, brutal and brilliant

Little Mike Pence has delivered his speech at the Republican party’s convention and it was notable for a number of reasons, not least because it made a charge to hear from someone who’s not related to Donald Trump.

But far better than anything the so-called Vice President had to say was this fact check by CNN which was breakneck, brutal, and brilliant.

And here’s what the man himself (no, not Pence) reporter Daniel Dale – @ddale8 – had to say later.

