Mike Pence was fact-checked by CNN and it was breakneck, brutal and brilliant

Little Mike Pence has delivered his speech at the Republican party’s convention and it was notable for a number of reasons, not least because it made a charge to hear from someone who’s not related to Donald Trump.

But far better than anything the so-called Vice President had to say was this fact check by CNN which was breakneck, brutal, and brilliant.

Man. When CNN's fact checker @ddale8 gets into his rhythm, he IS the firehose of falsehood. Watch: pic.twitter.com/lzYnQ5xAjf — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 27, 2020

And here’s what the man himself (no, not Pence) reporter Daniel Dale – @ddale8 – had to say later.

This is a partial list. I say I could’ve gone another three minutes. https://t.co/9gQINhKFyu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2020

More of this sort of thing over here, please.

.@ddale8 is one of the true journalistic heroes of the Trump age. https://t.co/TsKofdygrq — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 27, 2020

This is not a both-sides issue. Trump and the Republicans have now built their political agenda around convincing people that many things that are not true are true. It works for a lot of people, because many people believe the lies. But they are still lies. https://t.co/tVT0XoTjF8 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 27, 2020

A tour de force https://t.co/VkScgOhKMH — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 27, 2020

And you can follow @ddale8 on Twitter here.

