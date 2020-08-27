This week’s facepalm of the week, as shared by happytobeherexx over on Reddit who said: ‘Cause that’s exactly how it works lol …’

‘I don’t understand how someone who doesn’t even understand how the US political system works at its most basic level can have such a strong opinion on politics. What the shit.’ Bobson_____Dugnutt ‘Trump supporters in a nutshell.’ fatpat

Talking of facepalms, and just in case you missed it, this covidiot destroyed by numbers was a very satisfying read.

READ MORE

Whoever arranged the background books for Boris Johnson’s speech – take the rest of the week off

Source Reddit u/happytobeherexx