Ed Davey is the new leader of the Lib Dems – 5 vote-winning responses

The Lib Dems have a new leader and it’s Sir Ed Davey who beat – Google, Google – Layla Moran to the job.

I am so proud to lead the party that I love. I am determined to rebuild our party, and fight for a greener, fairer and more caring society. Thank you so much! https://t.co/bPvbHRbzub — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 27, 2020

These 5 responses all won our vote.

Your biannual reminder that the Lib Dems still exist.https://t.co/n6Elt9uTsT — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 27, 2020

Finally! What a white-knuckle ride this has been. https://t.co/F6xOP7VVzd — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 27, 2020

We're all going to get a turn at leading the Lib Dems, aren't we. https://t.co/502kDwESuN — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) August 27, 2020

Due to some kind of administrative balls up I am apparently now the leader of the Lib Dems. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 27, 2020

Ed Davey’s resigned. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) August 27, 2020

To conclude ….

the world reacts to Ed Davey winning Lib Dem leadership pic.twitter.com/gusChIg5la — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) August 27, 2020

