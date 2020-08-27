Ed Davey is the new leader of the Lib Dems – 5 vote-winning responses
The Lib Dems have a new leader and it’s Sir Ed Davey who beat – Google, Google – Layla Moran to the job.
I am so proud to lead the party that I love. I am determined to rebuild our party, and fight for a greener, fairer and more caring society. Thank you so much! https://t.co/bPvbHRbzub
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 27, 2020
These 5 responses all won our vote.
Your biannual reminder that the Lib Dems still exist.https://t.co/n6Elt9uTsT
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 27, 2020
Finally! What a white-knuckle ride this has been. https://t.co/F6xOP7VVzd
— Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 27, 2020
We're all going to get a turn at leading the Lib Dems, aren't we. https://t.co/502kDwESuN
— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) August 27, 2020
Due to some kind of administrative balls up I am apparently now the leader of the Lib Dems.
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 27, 2020
Ed Davey’s resigned.
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) August 27, 2020
To conclude ….
the world reacts to Ed Davey winning Lib Dem leadership pic.twitter.com/gusChIg5la
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) August 27, 2020
