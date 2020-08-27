Whoever arranged the background books for Boris Johnson’s speech – take the rest of the week off

During a visit to a school – during which he blamed people’s grades on a “mutant algorithm“, Boris Johnson took up that classic lockdown position – in front of a bookcase.

A few people noticed that the books behind him each seemed to throw its own kind of shade at the PM.

The most obvious row, just behind his head, had a very dystopian feel and included The Subtle Knife, Fahrenheit 451, Exodus, Crisis Point and The Twits.

It could have been a coincidence, but Twitter didn’t seem to think so.

This is what people said about it.

On a lower shelf, people spotted Guards! Guards!, described here by LilBaz.

Guards! Guards! also v funny, it being a tale of a secret brotherhood intent on overthrowing the Patrician to install a puppet king by inventing a dragon they then can’t control…

The Twitter account of its author, the much-missed master of fantasy, Terry Pratchett, asked for captions – and got them.

Mike Griffin shared his favourite quotation from Guards! Guards!

Can’t argue with that.

