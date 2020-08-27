Whoever arranged the background books for Boris Johnson’s speech – take the rest of the week off

During a visit to a school – during which he blamed people’s grades on a “mutant algorithm“, Boris Johnson took up that classic lockdown position – in front of a bookcase.

A few people noticed that the books behind him each seemed to throw its own kind of shade at the PM.

The most obvious row, just behind his head, had a very dystopian feel and included The Subtle Knife, Fahrenheit 451, Exodus, Crisis Point and The Twits.

It could have been a coincidence, but Twitter didn’t seem to think so.

This is what people said about it.

1.

Got to be the worst politicians Zoom bookshelves ever. Except what's that in the top, right hand corner, "The Twits". School librarian has a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/EuWA8UlR2u — Mike Cameron 🖋 (@mikercameron) August 26, 2020

2.

Whichever librarian managed to get not just the "The Twits" but also "Betrayed"; "Resistance" and "Fahrenheit 451" in the shot behind Johnson has my admiration. https://t.co/i1RYB00lcr — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) August 26, 2020

3.

Can anyone identify the fifth book along on the top shelf? Because apart from that one, top shelf from left to right goes: The Subtle Knife, Fahrenheit 451, Betrayed, The Resistance, The Toll, Crisis Point, Glass Houses, and The Twits. Supreme trolling from the school librarian. pic.twitter.com/z0I2vJValB — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) August 26, 2020

4.

Whole bookshelf looks quite carefully curated…’The Twits’, The Subtle Knife’, ‘Fahrenheit 451’, ‘Betrayal’, ‘Resistance’…never mess with school librarians. https://t.co/UDqL5XkS5B — Steve Pinches (@sjpinches) August 26, 2020

5.

Hell hath no fury like a school librarian who's making a book display during pandemic times. https://t.co/MCubsDkBET — Jen The Feisty Librarian (@Feisty_Waters) August 26, 2020

6.

The person that set this up. Until now my favourite librarian has always been the one who looks after the library at Unseen University but even that mighty orang-utan must bend the knee to this daredevil. A stunt, yes, but heroically pulled off by the Evel Knievel of credibility. pic.twitter.com/btjnj9kt2G — Bookcase Credibility (@BCredibility) August 26, 2020

7.

Also note the well-placed copy of The Resistance by Gemma Malley hovering directly above PMs head https://t.co/P5D3KHUSZX — Paul Langley (@_paullangley) August 26, 2020

8.

Boris Johnson's book signing tour – The Ladybird Guide to Spaffing is now available at all quality book stores. pic.twitter.com/qCzgyxsOfv — Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) August 26, 2020

On a lower shelf, people spotted Guards! Guards!, described here by LilBaz.

Guards! Guards! also v funny, it being a tale of a secret brotherhood intent on overthrowing the Patrician to install a puppet king by inventing a dragon they then can’t control…

The Twitter account of its author, the much-missed master of fantasy, Terry Pratchett, asked for captions – and got them.

9.

10.

Well, I can spot something there with no spine. https://t.co/ym9XXEHvHr — Ian Hall (@Ian64) August 26, 2020

11.

"Where did you say the books were again?" https://t.co/k1fEvjiQvq — Scott Blake McGowan (@AuthorMcGowan) August 26, 2020

Mike Griffin shared his favourite quotation from Guards! Guards!

The Terry Pratchett book is Guards, Guards. My favourite quote attached. pic.twitter.com/QCHFYgdyiG — Mick Griffin (@michaelogriofa) August 26, 2020

Can’t argue with that.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson blamed a ‘mutant algorithm’ for students’ A-level chaos – these 9 responses earned top marks

Source TES Image @mikercameron