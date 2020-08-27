Today’s 12 best light-hearted tweets about the coronavirus

Has everybody worked out what their new normal is? For some, it’s checking “phone, keys, money, mask” before leaving the house, while for others it remains not even leaving the house.

For Boris Johnson it’s working out whether he needs to wash his hands before or after sticking his fingers in his ears and saying “La,la, la – I’m not listening.”

These people have been listening – and looking. That’s why they know what’s going on in the world.

1.

How you end entertainment articles in the time of COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/ElrzC4PPnj — Justine Davie (@Justine) August 23, 2020

2.

having to wear masks in classrooms is gonna make the “humming to drive the teacher nuts” game even easier — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 26, 2020

3.

Let me stop you right there pic.twitter.com/FSftoeUDNr — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) August 22, 2020

4.

Coughing is the new pooing-your-pants in public — Dr Xand van Tulleken 🏳️‍🌈 (@xandvt) August 24, 2020

5.

Meanwhile feet ask if shoes are ok and butts enquire about pants. pic.twitter.com/mpYT1MkbMM — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) August 25, 2020

6.

“Why don’t parents have confidence to send kids back to school?” says government that’s kept Grayling tribute act in charge of schools. “Why don’t people have confidence to go back to work?” says government that’s promoted head of gigashambles Test & Trace to run public health. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 22, 2020

7.

I reckon someone by now has been sick with a face mask on after a night out. — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) August 26, 2020

8.

The most ironic diary in the world! Now just £4.50 from @jlandpartners! pic.twitter.com/kcy6Uy0kEi — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) August 25, 2020

9.

Me looking at the prices on a menu on September 1. pic.twitter.com/L0KnFdnpBM — Scott Reid 🔍 (@scottreid1980) August 26, 2020

10.

Waiting for the “That doesn’t look like social distancing to me” comments when a celeb posts a picture. pic.twitter.com/GEcDnJthsH — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) August 26, 2020

11.

when anyone asks me what my quarantine has been like pic.twitter.com/552pOgh2sO — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 24, 2020

12.

All the reports of a 2nd wave have got me thinking and I've decided not to panic buy toilet paper, instead I've ordered a bidet from Amazon. — Simon Caine (@thismademecool) August 20, 2020

Image Erik Mclean on Unsplash