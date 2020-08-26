Tinder fail of the day

In the latest in an occasional series of Tinder fails, comes this.

‘Wanted to try this one out because it seemed simple and fun … apparently I was wrong,’ said Redditor KungFuPotatos.

At least it had the consolation of getting lots of love on Reddit.

‘That’s a great joke. Another favorite of mine is what do you call a short psychic who escaped from prison? ‘A small medium at large.’ MintyFreshMetagross ‘Too complicated.’ thugs___bunny ‘Why don’t people make more steak jokes? ‘It’s a rare medium well done.’ Spikywarkitten

Boom.

Source Reddit u/KungFuPotatos