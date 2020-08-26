Tinder fail of the day
In the latest in an occasional series of Tinder fails, comes this.
‘Wanted to try this one out because it seemed simple and fun … apparently I was wrong,’ said Redditor KungFuPotatos.
At least it had the consolation of getting lots of love on Reddit.
‘That’s a great joke. Another favorite of mine is what do you call a short psychic who escaped from prison?
‘A small medium at large.’ MintyFreshMetagross
‘Too complicated.’ thugs___bunny
‘Why don’t people make more steak jokes?
‘It’s a rare medium well done.’ Spikywarkitten
Boom.
Source Reddit u/KungFuPotatos