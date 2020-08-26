This old Batman scene went viral all over again because it’s so, so good

Very possibly you’ve already seen this old clip of Batman and the masterful Adam West at work, but if anything merits repeated viewings, then it’s surely this.

We mention it because it’s gone viral all over again and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Greatest scene in television history? This might be Adam West’s finest work… pic.twitter.com/lK04JamRXP — Patrick Netherton (@PTNetherton) August 23, 2020

Brilliant.

I remember this scene, but I was unaware at how Adam West, though very subtly, DID change his voice between his Batman and Bruce Wayne personas! Very neat to hear! — Richard Klosterman (@RichardKlosterm) August 23, 2020

READ MORE

How the original Batman Adam West listed himself in the phone book

H/T @PTNetherton