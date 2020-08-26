This family’s ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures are just the content we needed today

Love this family’s ‘before’ and ‘after’ pics which were shared on Twitter by @pandamoanimum who said: ‘I don’t know who this family is but I like their sense of humour.’

The attention to detail is magnificent.

I've love the apologetic look on the baby's face — Hayles (@Navybluetie) August 24, 2020

I think if you're going to have 4 kids a sense of humour is essential. — Becky Laird (@beckykate22) August 24, 2020

Source @pandamoanimum