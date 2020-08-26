The whole of New Zealand has been trolling Trump supporters over Covid-19

You may have seen how Donald Trump recently took aim at New Zealand’s Covid-19 strategy, saying the country was experiencing a ‘big surge’ in cases.

‘It’s over for New Zealand! Everything’s gone, it’s all over,’ said the so-called president.

It didn’t go unnoticed in New Zealand, obviously, and neither did this tweet by someone called @LockdownNo in a discussion about Covid-19 policies in the UK, US (and New Zealand).

It didn’t exactly set the internet alight but it was a tweet too far for the good people of New Zealand, who responded to the ‘hell hole’ tag in the best way possible.

They did this (as highlighted by the good people of BoredPanda).

1.

God it’s awful living in this #NZHellhole. Transparent leadership from a prime minister that believes in democracy, compassion and science. What a tyrant. Anyway this is the view from close to my house. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/hQplU8uhV1 — Madeleine 🧬 (@rnarkhoppus) August 22, 2020

2.

Please send help. Struggling hard being in this #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/OxMYq9FdhA — Lucy Van Duong (@Lucychubbie) August 22, 2020

3.

Had a heart attack, my Stent operation was free, and I pay $20 every 3 months for my medication. Clearly living in a #NZHellHole — My name is Scott and I'm a Tweetaholic (@LostArcNZ) August 22, 2020

4.

This man tried to swim to freedom from our island gulag. The authorities caught him and plunged him alive in molten bronze. His body is displayed as a warning to others. #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/MrKKwfTocF — Horatio Dandy (@DandyHoratio) August 22, 2020

5.

My captors have handcuffed me to my deck, with a cup of coffee, allowing me a brief glimpse of freedom. The silence only broken occasionally by the packs of tracker dogs and heavily armed soldiers chasing escapees over the hills. Where did it all go wrong! #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/0aP2zXPeIh — TC 😷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇿⚽️🤬🥁 (@Jag_in_NZ) August 22, 2020

6.

If only I had me some that good ol' US freedom and wasn't stuck in this #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/PMz1ZAoqQQ — James Nixon (@PolyglotNZ) August 22, 2020

7.

Sometimes social distancing is hard in this #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/1rTCTUMFod — Pumblewonk (Strongbow Photography) (@Pumblewonk) August 23, 2020

8.

Orca (aka KILLER WHALES) patrolling the coastline in Wellington yesterday, making sure no one attempted to escape this #NZHellhole by sea. pic.twitter.com/YTS75hIl5H — Megan (@maggyscraggle) August 22, 2020

9.

Mother and child climbing the mountains heading towards the border with Australia in a bid to escape #nzhellhole pic.twitter.com/qNYMAq6M42 — WSC-NZ (@WesternSaharaNZ) August 22, 2020

10.

Another disturbing aspect of our #NZHellhole is the likely-toxic light show they inflict upon us when the sun goes down. pic.twitter.com/P9WeIFUScu — Brad Phipps (@bradphippsnz) August 22, 2020

11.

#NZHellhole All Kiwis are handcuffed 24/7, so local fauna have been press-ganged into performing necessary everyday tasks pic.twitter.com/dPUstOAfqG — squeakyfrom (@squeakyphromme) August 22, 2020

12.

Awful day here in the #NZHellhole. The Nelson Market was cancelled so had to get fresh-baked bread and organic sausages from the Farmers’ Market instead. Off for a stroll in native bush this afternoon and maybe go to a movie. O the tyranny of this jackbooted regime. pic.twitter.com/rUv103DOSt — Mike Dickison (@adzebill) August 22, 2020

To conclude …

“It’s over for New Zealand” — Donald Trump NZ deaths per million: 4 US deaths per million: 531 NZ new cases 14days: 105 US new cases 14days: 664000 NZ leader approval: 63% US leader approval: 41% Hey @realDonaldTrump, You’re a failure. Sincerely,

New Zealand#covid19nz — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 21, 2020

