The whole of New Zealand has been trolling Trump supporters over Covid-19

You may have seen how Donald Trump recently took aim at New Zealand’s Covid-19 strategy, saying the country was experiencing a ‘big surge’ in cases.

‘It’s over for New Zealand! Everything’s gone, it’s all over,’ said the so-called president.

It didn’t go unnoticed in New Zealand, obviously, and neither did this tweet by someone called @LockdownNo in a discussion about Covid-19 policies in the UK, US (and New Zealand).

It didn’t exactly set the internet alight but it was a tweet too far for the good people of New Zealand, who responded to the ‘hell hole’ tag in the best way possible.

They did this (as highlighted by the good people of BoredPanda).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To conclude …

H/T BoredPanda