People enjoyed James Blunt’s response after he overdid the meat and got scurvy

James Blunt’s been sharing how he once adopted a meat-only diet and paid the price by nearly developing scurvy.

It was back in the day when he was studying aerospace manufacturing engineering and sociology at the University of Bristol in the mid-1990s, report the good people of Jezebel.

‘On the sociology side of things there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans. ‘So out of principle I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince, some chicken, maybe with some mayonnaise. ‘And it took me about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and see a doctor, who then said, ‘I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy.’’

And Blunt naturally took to Twitter to tell people what happened next.

This morning I shat an entire corn on the cob after eating only sweetcorn for 3 days. https://t.co/U2qoGoSpvE — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 26, 2020

And because we’re here, a few other times he’s made us smile of late.

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

Ok, team. You can release his family now. https://t.co/AOJp5W8XBA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 24, 2020

Kids – this is why we don’t drink and tweet. https://t.co/eDX6OVnFWp — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 22, 2020

Welcome to middle age, Dave. https://t.co/1loZ6XPNMA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2020

