People enjoyed James Blunt’s response after he overdid the meat and got scurvy

James Blunt’s been sharing how he once adopted a meat-only diet and paid the price by nearly developing scurvy.

It was back in the day when he was studying aerospace manufacturing engineering and sociology at the University of Bristol in the mid-1990s, report the good people of Jezebel.

‘On the sociology side of things there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans.

‘So out of principle I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince, some chicken, maybe with some mayonnaise.

‘And it took me about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and see a doctor, who then said, ‘I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy.’’

And Blunt naturally took to Twitter to tell people what happened next.

And because we’re here, a few other times he’s made us smile of late.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt