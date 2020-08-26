It’s Macaulay Culkin’s 40th birthday, so here are 12 of his most hilarious tweets

Macaulay Culkin turns 40 today – 26th of August – and it seems hard to believe, both that he’s that old and, given that he’s been around for so long, that he isn’t even older.

He may have had to put upcoming work on hold due to the coronavirus, but he’s still smashing Twitter like an absolute boss.

These are some of his funniest tweets so far.

1.

How do you send an otter a cease and desist? pic.twitter.com/WHdPYR4k8f — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 17, 2019

2.

If you read the bible in reverse, it’s about the world’s population killing each other until there’s only 2 people left, and then the woman pukes an apple and they both get naked. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 18, 2019

3.

If I aged as slowly as #BabyYoda I’d be making some serious bank right now. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 4, 2019

4.

I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on christmas thanks to me. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 23, 2018

5.

It’s like looking into a mirror… An incredibly handsome, brooding mirror. pic.twitter.com/kvIvdTDlSz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 22, 2019

6.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

7.

It's bullshit that fantasy football doesn't have any wizards in it. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) September 9, 2019

8.

I'm thinking about buying all the snowplows in L.A. They’ll only need them like once in a lifetime, but on that day, I’m going to make $$$$. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 30, 2019

9.

Don’t think of them as “nectarines.” Think of them as “way better peaches.” — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 29, 2019

10.

Hey, say what you want about the Bible, but it’s the #1 reason I stopped accepting fruit from talking serpents. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 14, 2019

11.

HUGE UPDATE! I finally got a job with @Disney – I’ll be selling balloons on Main Street (near the theater) “as needed.” — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 1, 2019

12.

I constantly get Philanthropist and Philanderer mixed up and it’s led to some really embarrassing conversations. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 12, 2019

One tweet, however, is giving us serious alternative universe envy.

🤦‍♂️ We should have voted for John Candy… pic.twitter.com/ntwB2UDmD8 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 23, 2018

Is Joe Pesci available?

