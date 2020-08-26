Simply the 5 funniest things people said about Nigel Farage singing Rule Britannia

In a not-exactly-shocking turn of events, Nigel Farage isn’t happy about the BBC’s decision to feature Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory as instrumental versions at the Last Night of the Proms.

This was his reaction.

Stick two fingers up to the BBC and sing Rule, Britannia! pic.twitter.com/weNWCErGg8 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 25, 2020

To be clear – there will be no audience in the Royal Albert Hall and nobody is trying to stop people from singing in their homes, apart from – perhaps – those who live with them.

It’s a complete mystery* why he has even commented.

*it isn’t

I can tell you, because I researched it, that Nigel Farage has no interest in music whatsoever and I doubt he's ever been to a prom let alone watched one on tv. https://t.co/EgkZAkFbmV — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 25, 2020

1.

I hate to point this out to you super-patriots but, yet again, you can't even get the words right to this song. https://t.co/7nm0SQGQ7R — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) August 25, 2020

2.

Me, this morning: the BBC shouldn't cut Rule Britannia from the last night of the proms Me, after seeing this video: BURN RULE BRITANNIA TO THE GROUND https://t.co/lKhDJvhHXz — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) August 25, 2020

3.

Whatever the opposite of this is – that's my favourite music. https://t.co/bdcDAG3FI7 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 25, 2020

4.

This looks like an advert for keeping an eye on your heart health — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 25, 2020

5.

Mr Farage appears to be 95% mouth, the rest arse. https://t.co/6VJnhR7te3 — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) August 25, 2020

David Aaronovitch had this tip.

Watch this with the sound off. Man needs help. https://t.co/sxPremzZNq — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) August 25, 2020

We dread to think of the droplet cloud being generated there.

from Coronavirus GIFs via Gfycat

