Boris Johnson urged people to end the “cringing embarrassment” over British History – 11 historic clapbacks

A row has been rumbling on for days over whether the Last Night of the Proms should feature songs glorifying Britain’s colonial past, such as ‘Rule, Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’..

The conductor chosen to lead this year’s audience-free performance, Dalia Stasevska, allegedly suggested that 2020, already notable for the pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, might be the perfect time to re-evaluate the material.

The suggestion enraged those people who tend to get enraged about such things, including Nigel Farage and Toby Young.

The accusation was that the BBC was trying to dismantle patriotic British traditions.

Twitter had its own thoughts on the matter.

Those Last Night of the Proms traditions only stem from 1954. It's like saying that Elvis swivelling his hips to Hound Dog is an ancient tradition. In fact Hound Dog is 2 years older. — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 25, 2020

Hope everyone is enjoying their Last Night of the Proms culture war. Utterly fucking irrelevant brain-sapping dogshit, pursued by people who can't even aspire to mediocrity. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 25, 2020

Petition for Rule Britannia to be sung at Last Night of the Proms reaches 10,000 signatures, including as many as 12 people who actually know the lyrics. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 25, 2020

Although the BBC announced that both pieces of music would feature in the programme, albeit as instrumentals to prevent the heightened risk of coronavirus transfer associated with singing, they were accused of buying into “cancel culture.”

So it's another classic bit of stupidity. They've not banned Rule Britannia, they've concluded that getting people singing it might pose a Covid risk. But screw nuance Farage, Johnson and every other idiot has leapt on it saying it's cancel culture. What a truly dim witted saga — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 25, 2020

The Prime Minister weighed in, saying:

“I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, our culture. And we stop this general bout of self-recrimination of wetness.”

People had a few things to say about the PM’s comments – and the row.

1.

So glad Boris Johnson is choosing to speak on this important issue and not go and hide in a tent. https://t.co/bf59CfSoFO — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 25, 2020

2.

I hope I can stop people from being cringingly embarrassed about the past by making sure they have more reason to be cringingly embarrassed about the present. pic.twitter.com/z9tVwhgCUE — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 25, 2020

3.

Pleased rhe BBC ‘woke police’ have backed down & that the ghost of Vera Lynn will be singing Vindaloo whilst Nigel Farage farts the Dambusters theme at The Last Night of The Proms — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) August 25, 2020

4.