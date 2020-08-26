Boris Johnson urged people to end the “cringing embarrassment” over British History – 11 historic clapbacks

A row has been rumbling on for days over whether the Last Night of the Proms should feature songs glorifying Britain’s colonial past, such as ‘Rule, Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’..

The conductor chosen to lead this year’s audience-free performance, Dalia Stasevska, allegedly suggested that 2020, already notable for the pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, might be the perfect time to re-evaluate the material.

The suggestion enraged those people who tend to get enraged about such things, including Nigel Farage and Toby Young.

The accusation was that the BBC was trying to dismantle patriotic British traditions.

Twitter had its own thoughts on the matter.

Although the BBC announced that both pieces of music would feature in the programme, albeit as instrumentals to prevent the heightened risk of coronavirus transfer associated with singing, they were accused of buying into “cancel culture.”

The Prime Minister weighed in, saying:

“I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, our culture. And we stop this general bout of self-recrimination of wetness.”

People had a few things to say about the PM’s comments – and the row.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Article Pages: 1 2