This Australian actress had the best response to the anti-maskers trying to fat shame her

Australian actress, Magda Szubanski, had the best comeback to idiots criticising her for her part in an advertising campaign to promote mask wearing.

This is the short advert, in which she reprises her Kath & Kim character, Sharon Strzelecki.

Celebrity chef, Pete Evans, took to Facebook to call out the campaign, suggesting that Covid-19 could be defeated with healthy eating and meditation.

“The most offensive and disgraceful ads I have ever seen in television are circulating in Victoria currently, using a few well known celebrities.

It is so sad to see this type of brainwashing occurring to children and families in that state and have had enough of the lies. Enough is enough. ❤️

Imagine if they actually wanted to help people get healthy….how would an ad like that look and sound?

Let’s give it a try shall we….Spread love, be free, eat anti inflammatory healthy food, hug each other, play, sing, get outdoors, get your hands into the soil, meditate, dance, connect to nature and build a healthy immune system and protect and help the vulnerable with the best of what we know works.”

Hug each other? Really? Did the coronavirus write that?

For a rant including the words “spread love”, it certainly unleashed a torrent of hate against Magda, with comments like these:

“What picture of health Magda is, no wonder Dan picked her to lead his health campaign.”

“Firstly, why would anyone take health advice from an obese person.. I’m sure the anti “fat-shamers” will love to jump on this, but seriously, if they’re going to go this far at least use healthy celebrities”

“Oh Magda, you have become a puppet of the regime. Your father who fought Nazi Germany would be very disappointed.”

Victoria’s Premier, Dan Andrews, shared the clip.

Sharon can't do it all on her own. We need our best defence and our strongest team to beat this virus. Who's in? pic.twitter.com/W7XMGcqscp — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 22, 2020

Unfortunately, this attracted even more harsh criticism, like this.

Sharon is one who is high risk. @DanielAndrewsMP you’re continuing to waste our money, lock us up, destroy our families when you should have protected the elderly and fat like Sharon by locking them up and putting them away from harm. Not policing and abusing us. — CGND 🇦🇺 (@lifessential) August 22, 2020

Magda faced it head on, with this Twitter thread taking down the fat shamers and coronavirus sceptics alike.

#fatshaming me & assertion that fat people have no place in discussion about public health not only insults me but also all the fat nurses, doctors, ambos etc who give so much. My Polish gran was fat & a nurse & she risked her life to hide Jews from the Nazis #fattiesunite 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/RhFQ4BYV0K — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 24, 2020

Frankly I am sick to fucking death of skinny people (yes Pete Evans and your followers) assuming they are morally and spiritually superior pic.twitter.com/K5Wn4TFyOL — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 24, 2020

By the way..I was RAISED on vitamins and kelp and black strap molasses and apple cider vinegar etc etc after my father got cancer in 1967 (before Pete Evans was even born) and embraced alternative therapies. My father also had SURGERY!!! — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 24, 2020

The abuse and conspiracy theorising continued.

Your ad sadly denies the impact of lockdown – poverty, mental health, less cancer diagnosis, economic catastrophe, job loss. It’s partisan left-wing rubbish — Monica Clare (@monica_clare1) August 23, 2020

my name next to every tweet or opinionI ever posted ..

Covid is a Globalist plot to dismantle the World Order so they can impose the New ..

not that the World doesn't need a NWO..just not one blueprinted by the Devil worshippers in the UN — Malcolm Ellis (@43a6f0ce5dac4ea) August 23, 2020

Propaganda what a load of rubbish…..some people need an education on what living in a country with a dictator is like. You will all get a chance to vote him out in a year or so but let’s hope libs don’t elect a flat earther. — Magsa (@Magsa00) August 24, 2020

But her tweets also brought a wave of support.

I cannot believe what hateful abuse is being directed at you Magda. Please stay strong. You are fabulous. 🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Lucy Turnbull AO (@LucyTurnbull_AO) August 25, 2020

Look at that stylish legend! Give 'em hell, Magda. We love you. — Claire Connelly (@_ClaireConnelly) August 25, 2020

Just ignore Pete Evans, he is completely bonkers & his followers are uneducated simpletons. xx — LJ Charleston (@LJCharleston) August 25, 2020

Bram Presser had this plea.

Look, can we just make @MagdaSzubanski Prime Minister of the Whole Fucking World already? Once again she demonstrates precisely the sort of moral courage and leadership we all need right now. #MagdaForPMOfTheWFW#LoveHer https://t.co/tAxDg8n6KR — Bram Presser (@BramPresser) August 24, 2020

