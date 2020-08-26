This Australian actress had the best response to the anti-maskers trying to fat shame her

Australian actress, Magda Szubanski, had the best comeback to idiots criticising her for her part in an advertising campaign to promote mask wearing.

This is the short advert, in which she reprises her Kath & Kim character, Sharon Strzelecki.

Celebrity chef, Pete Evans, took to Facebook to call out the campaign, suggesting that Covid-19 could be defeated with healthy eating and meditation.

The most offensive and disgraceful ads I have ever seen in television are circulating in Victoria currently, using a few well known celebrities.

It is so sad to see this type of brainwashing occurring to children and families in that state and have had enough of the lies. Enough is enough. ❤️

Imagine if they actually wanted to help people get healthy….how would an ad like that look and sound?

Let’s give it a try shall we….Spread love, be free, eat anti inflammatory healthy food, hug each other, play, sing, get outdoors, get your hands into the soil, meditate, dance, connect to nature and build a healthy immune system and protect and help the vulnerable with the best of what we know works.

Hug each other? Really? Did the coronavirus write that?

For a rant including the words “spread love”, it certainly unleashed a torrent of hate against Magda, with comments like these:

“What picture of health Magda is, no wonder Dan picked her to lead his health campaign.”

“Firstly, why would anyone take health advice from an obese person.. I’m sure the anti “fat-shamers” will love to jump on this, but seriously, if they’re going to go this far at least use healthy celebrities”

“Oh Magda, you have become a puppet of the regime. Your father who fought Nazi Germany would be very disappointed.”

Victoria’s Premier, Dan Andrews, shared the clip.

Unfortunately, this attracted even more harsh criticism, like this.

Magda faced it head on, with this Twitter thread taking down the fat shamers and coronavirus sceptics alike.

The abuse and conspiracy theorising continued.

But her tweets also brought a wave of support.

Bram Presser had this plea.

Source Indy100 Image Screengrab