A free photoshoot wasn’t enough for this choosy beggar model and it’s next level stuff

In the ‘choosy beggars’ hall of fame this is somewhere close to the very top. An entitled model who asked a photographer for free pics – and got them – but it still wasn’t enough.

The exchange was shared on Reddit by NotATransponster and, well, have a read for yourself.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

‘This is like the next level of choosing beggar.’ marshmeeelo The perfect example of a choosing beggar. Offered something for free after they asked and it’s not good enough.’ NotATransponster ‘From “can I have free” to “pay me” with a bit of “here are the clothes I want you to buy me”.

Good Lord, I can imagine this conversation going on “We could do the shoot at my house, you would only have to pay my rent. And I could provide a few refreshments, I’ll just send you the bill for my groceries.”‘ ShoeboxLandlord ‘Jeez, this is an Olympic level of mindgymnastics right here.’ hayzaline

READ MORE

An ‘influencer’ bride tried to pay the photographer with ‘exposure’ and their reply was glorious

Source Reddit u/NotATransponster H/T BoredPanda