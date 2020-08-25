Quarantine, masks and volcano sacrifices all crop up in these 10 funny takes on the coronavirus

If you haven’t tried the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, you still have almost a week left. Alternatively, you could Stay In to Breathe In and eat your own food.

That doesn’t crop up in today’s coronavirus jokes, but a lot of other stuff does.

1.

BBC Sound of 2020 award was won by Matt Hancock saying "I dunno". — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) August 23, 2020

2.

Seeing people in other countries able to go out and have a nice time together pic.twitter.com/tZdvXVpbIz — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) August 23, 2020

3.

Honestly think this is the seminal text of covid pic.twitter.com/vDBMcYyYfE — dan nolan (@dannolan) August 22, 2020

4.

BREAKING: A novel treatment has been discovered that can reduce COVID-19 transmission by up to 75%. It’s called wear a fucking mask. — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 23, 2020

5.

does anyone know if Kim Jong-un is in a coma because of Covid or that one last wafer thin mint — dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) August 24, 2020

6.

quarantine question: how soon after you get out of bed is it ok to go to bed — Zoe Farmingdale (@TheZoeShow) March 26, 2020

7.

Have we tried throwing a Politician into a volcano to appease the virus? — (@LittleVodkaOwl) August 22, 2020

8.

I put popcorn in my face mask and turned it into a little nosebag. This is obviously no extra help medically but it felt delightful. — Nat Luurtsema (@natluurtsema) August 24, 2020

9.

embracing the new normal by spending my days filled with unexplainable panic and dread — nige (@sensual_dad) August 24, 2020

10.

My (41/m) Hong Kong Government issued mask has turned my pint into a 19th Century Dutch Peasant help pic.twitter.com/iO0MWExvUR — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 23, 2020

This observation by Nathan Foad is one of those things that can’t be unlearned.

using antibac gel makes me feel like a badly-written female character moisturising her hands before bed pic.twitter.com/ijo60NEJIy — nathan foad (@nathan_foad) August 23, 2020

And now we’ll all feel like that.

READ MORE

Simply the 10 best pandemic tweets we’ve seen today

Image Dan Nolan