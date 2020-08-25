Quarantine, masks and volcano sacrifices all crop up in these 10 funny takes on the coronavirus
If you haven’t tried the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, you still have almost a week left. Alternatively, you could Stay In to Breathe In and eat your own food.
That doesn’t crop up in today’s coronavirus jokes, but a lot of other stuff does.
1.
BBC Sound of 2020 award was won by Matt Hancock saying "I dunno".
— Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) August 23, 2020
2.
Seeing people in other countries able to go out and have a nice time together pic.twitter.com/tZdvXVpbIz
— Natalie Walker (@nwalks) August 23, 2020
3.
Honestly think this is the seminal text of covid pic.twitter.com/vDBMcYyYfE
— dan nolan (@dannolan) August 22, 2020
4.
BREAKING: A novel treatment has been discovered that can reduce COVID-19 transmission by up to 75%. It’s called wear a fucking mask.
— Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) August 23, 2020
5.
does anyone know if Kim Jong-un is in a coma because of Covid or that one last wafer thin mint
— dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) August 24, 2020
6.
quarantine question: how soon after you get out of bed is it ok to go to bed
— Zoe Farmingdale (@TheZoeShow) March 26, 2020
7.
Have we tried throwing a Politician into a volcano to appease the virus?
— (@LittleVodkaOwl) August 22, 2020
8.
I put popcorn in my face mask and turned it into a little nosebag. This is obviously no extra help medically but it felt delightful.
— Nat Luurtsema (@natluurtsema) August 24, 2020
9.
embracing the new normal by spending my days filled with unexplainable panic and dread
— nige (@sensual_dad) August 24, 2020
10.
My (41/m) Hong Kong Government issued mask has turned my pint into a 19th Century Dutch Peasant help pic.twitter.com/iO0MWExvUR
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 23, 2020
This observation by Nathan Foad is one of those things that can’t be unlearned.
using antibac gel makes me feel like a badly-written female character moisturising her hands before bed pic.twitter.com/ijo60NEJIy
— nathan foad (@nathan_foad) August 23, 2020
And now we’ll all feel like that.
