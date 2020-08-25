Peter Crouch sent this Queen fan’s hilarious music video fail wildly viral

Peter Crouch shared this Queen-loving guitarist’s unfortunate music video fail and it went wildly viral.

The footballer turned pundit and podcaster reckons it gets better with every view and he might not be wrong.

Wonderful.

Turns out he’s a chap called Dave Joseph and he’s what he had to say about it on Facebook.

And this was pretty good too.

Source @petercrouch