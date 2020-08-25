Peter Crouch sent this Queen fan’s hilarious music video fail wildly viral

Peter Crouch shared this Queen-loving guitarist’s unfortunate music video fail and it went wildly viral.

The footballer turned pundit and podcaster reckons it gets better with every view and he might not be wrong.

I’m not sure who this man is or where this vid has come from but he’s made my day 😂😂 Gets better with every view 😭 pic.twitter.com/cJQV9Xcg7i — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 24, 2020

Wonderful.

Love how he stays there for so long, hatching a plan 😂 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 24, 2020

He was gonna play Bon Jovi, Livin on a Prayer. Dog clearly usually sings along to the intro. Watch it again! 😂 — Beggster (@ColinBeggsy) August 24, 2020

Livin on a chair😂😂 — Matthew Casson (@Casson12) August 24, 2020

Turns out he’s a chap called Dave Joseph and he’s what he had to say about it on Facebook.

He is Dave Joseph and he is grateful for your tweet, indeed. And laughs about his fall. He has no Twitter account, Facebook only. This is his post about it. pic.twitter.com/pASnBhKshD — Emerson Damasceno (@EmersonAnomia) August 25, 2020

And this was pretty good too.

Don’t forget the man from Westmeath (original vid without added dog) pic.twitter.com/1j44KVHCki — Ronan Casey (@ronan_casey) August 24, 2020

Source @petercrouch