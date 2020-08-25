‘Passed by a math book example today,’ said sealowtilt over on Reddit.

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘Train A leaves the station traveling at 30 miles per hour. Two hours later train В leaves the same station traveling in the same direction at 40 miles per hour. How many watermelons will be in the school bus at the time train B plows into Train A.’ treeboy009

‘Was this in Oklahoma? I used to live there and had some friends who spotted ‘The Melon Bus” once, but I never saw it till now.’ MeToolMovement

‘Is that a guy laying on top of the watermelons??? Right by the second pole.’ pierogiesfornessie

‘I worked on a watermelon farm in southern Indiana in Gibson County in high school. Spent many rides back to the farm from the field laying on watermelons.’ Vo1ture