‘Passed by a math book example today’
‘Passed by a math book example today,’ said sealowtilt over on Reddit.
And our favourite things people said about it.
‘Train A leaves the station traveling at 30 miles per hour. Two hours later train В leaves the same station traveling in the same direction at 40 miles per hour. How many watermelons will be in the school bus at the time train B plows into Train A.’ treeboy009
‘Was this in Oklahoma? I used to live there and had some friends who spotted ‘The Melon Bus” once, but I never saw it till now.’ MeToolMovement
‘Is that a guy laying on top of the watermelons??? Right by the second pole.’ pierogiesfornessie
‘I worked on a watermelon farm in southern Indiana in Gibson County in high school. Spent many rides back to the farm from the field laying on watermelons.’ Vo1ture
Source Reddit u/sealowtilt