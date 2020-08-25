The National Trust attempted to address Britain’s slavery links and the responses were as bad as you’d expect

Since the most recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests and the toppling of statues of those involved in the slave trade, the shameful history of the practice has been more prominent than ever.

Liverpool City Council, for example, has decided to add explanatory plaques near those street signs bearing the names of people who profited from slavery, while Lambeth is carrying out an audit of all its public art, street names and landmarks.

On Monday, the National Trust, tweeted a thread examining the links to slavery of some of the objects in its care.

We won’t share the whole thread, but it’s well worth reading, and was made up of posts like this:


All really fascinating stuff, and definitely within the remit of an organisation that shares historical facts …but not everyone saw it like that.

We feel bad for whoever runs the National Trust Twitter account, because their notifications were full of comments like these:

You get the picture.

Producer and editor @keewa shared a few similar responses.

They got the reaction they deserved.

Article Pages: 1 2