The National Trust attempted to address Britain’s slavery links and the responses were as bad as you’d expect

Since the most recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests and the toppling of statues of those involved in the slave trade, the shameful history of the practice has been more prominent than ever.

Liverpool City Council, for example, has decided to add explanatory plaques near those street signs bearing the names of people who profited from slavery, while Lambeth is carrying out an audit of all its public art, street names and landmarks.

On Monday, the National Trust, tweeted a thread examining the links to slavery of some of the objects in its care.

Many of the places we care for have direct or indirect links to slavery, including objects made from materials obtained by forced labour. Today, as we mark the @UNESCO Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, we take a closer look at these materials. pic.twitter.com/StFcyVifF7 — National Trust (@nationaltrust) August 23, 2020

We won’t share the whole thread, but it’s well worth reading, and was made up of posts like this:

Chocolate was consumed in 18th-century Europe as a sweetened drink. Raw cocoa beans and sugar cane were grown by enslaved Africans on American plantations. Chocolate pots, like this from Ickworth, are a reminder of the bitter history of this popular confection. pic.twitter.com/H5yR6ELj4d — National Trust (@nationaltrust) August 23, 2020



All really fascinating stuff, and definitely within the remit of an organisation that shares historical facts …but not everyone saw it like that.

We feel bad for whoever runs the National Trust Twitter account, because their notifications were full of comments like these:

You get the picture.

Producer and editor @keewa shared a few similar responses.

The UK is a country with a deep and lingering sickness in its soul pic.twitter.com/cTAOTaMqzN — keewa (@keewa) August 23, 2020

They got the reaction they deserved.

Let's be clear. These people are angry at National Trust for correctly identifying & publishing historical origin of their artefacts. If your interest in history requires you to blank out fact, you're interested in having a preferred narrative reflected back, which isn't history. https://t.co/iyyUeeSlZ1 — beth forrest & a bowl of ennuitabix 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bethwritesstuff) August 24, 2020

Organization whose goal is to preserve history: hey, let’s look at some more history. These spanners: YOU ARE TRYING TO ERASE HISTORY!!! https://t.co/mdY9Ux7MXg — Neill Cameron (@neillcameron) August 24, 2020

"slavery is bad and we're acknowledging it"

"I'm cancelling my membership how dare you" TELL ME AGAIN HOW THE UK ISN'T RACIST https://t.co/rgylj8jLF6 — big sexy (@sadsexygemini) August 24, 2020