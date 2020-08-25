Gavin Williamson is up for MP of the Year – the only 5 funny takedowns you need to read

In a bizarre twist even the most diligent students of the bin fire that is 2020 couldn’t have predicted, the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, has been shortlisted for the title of MP of the Year – which is decided by a public vote.

Congratulations to @GavinWilliamson of the @Conservatives for being nominated by the public for our 2020 #MPoftheYearAwards! Vote for our People's Choice MP now: https://t.co/BNb9E0TWXb Voting closes at midnight on August 31st! Kindly sponsored by @kpmguk. pic.twitter.com/qDJi54iHp5 — Patchwork Foundation (@UKPatchwork) August 22, 2020

The New European gave more detail – including the name of a fellow shortlistee.

Gavin Williamson and Mark Francois are in the running for a MP of the Year award. https://t.co/1UVl2iQGkK — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) August 24, 2020

If they win, we’re all going to wish we’d put a fiver on them, because those have to be some long odds – shortlist or not.

These were the funniest responses.

1.

This is an odd way to tell us that everyone else in parliament died https://t.co/0qwfqjqZyi — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 24, 2020

2.

Larry the cat has never had a better shot at the title. https://t.co/64R3uO9ViM — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 24, 2020

3.

Presumably Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris are in the running for best children's entertainer award. https://t.co/UpQFmBo7P3 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) August 24, 2020

4.

How to choose between heart and head 🤷‍♂‍🤷‍♂‍ https://t.co/RKkA85zzOL — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) August 24, 2020

5.

It should go to Boris Johnson if MP stands for Missing Person? — John Weale (@johnweale) August 24, 2020

Mark Berry explained why the Secretary of State for Education won’t get what he deserves.

The winner will be selected by algorithm. https://t.co/9faabvd99b — Mark Berry (@boulezian) August 22, 2020

Which means he’ll win.

