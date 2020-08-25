Donald Trump Jr doesn’t understand what ‘PPE’ stands for – 5 deadly takedowns

In today’s edition of Donald Trump Jr really is as thick as mince isn’t he, comes this.

It’s the so-called president’s so-called son talking about the Republican party’s national convention and, well, take it away, Donny!

P, P and E? You spoil us, Mr President!

Any sane man would ensure that this totally thick twat was nowhere near his campaign. What with his only qualification being that he came out of his Dad's overactive balls. https://t.co/4ZNM0nAn1f — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) August 25, 2020

I knew the PP and E tapes were real. — Marc Wilson (@sparcus87) August 25, 2020

I CAN WATCH THIS TEN THOUSAND TIMES AND IT WILL NEVER NOT BE FUNNY https://t.co/2FnrsvRaka — Brazen Unicorn (@brazen_unicorn) August 25, 2020

And just in case Donny’s still in any doubt, it’s ‘personal protective equipment’.

Source @atrupar