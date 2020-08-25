This is either the best or the worst reason for getting kicked off Tinder

We can’t decide whether this is the best or worst reason for getting banned from Tinder, but it’s very entertaining either way.

Carter Hambley shared these screengrabs, and it’s a study of social media in three acts.

god i hate this app pic.twitter.com/20eubiduYf — carter hambley (@carterhambley) August 24, 2020

Carter’s post went viral, with more than 113,000 retweets after one day.

These were some of the best reactions we saw.

Hahahah omg well now I’m glad I’ve never made a dating profile this sounds stressful https://t.co/M4ad6IKpmm — Danielle Gold (@daniellegold_) August 24, 2020

At least get banned for a good reason ya twerp https://t.co/bZ7zdaB4o9 pic.twitter.com/xvEpGoH887 — Otto von Grug (@ottovonshitpost) August 24, 2020

I’M- it’s so obviously photoshopped how tf is anyone gonna think “ahh yes, he has a real baby yoda” — ren (@skxllcity) August 24, 2020

I'm sorry dude but this is hilarious she got so mad that the baby yoda wasn't real and she wasn't about to buy one online with daddy's credit card that she reported you. — Sean Meyers 18+ (@Mindoor420) August 24, 2020

This person is wack. You can get a baby Yoda doll for like 13 dollars at target, it ain’t a hard to find item anymore — Avee: Dead Inside but too angry to die (@KoriVivDeon) August 24, 2020

In fact, his wasn’t even the weirdest reason someone has been banned.

i got banned once for sharing a link to a YouTube video of me slapping a raw chicken to cook it from kinetic energy converted to thermal too many times so…yeah https://t.co/k4U6cAuYty — step-honey (@_AwkwardAsian_) August 24, 2020

Find something worse – we’ll wait.

