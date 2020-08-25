This is either the best or the worst reason for getting kicked off Tinder

We can’t decide whether this is the best or worst reason for getting banned from Tinder, but it’s very entertaining either way.

Carter Hambley shared these screengrabs, and it’s a study of social media in three acts.

Carter’s post went viral, with more than 113,000 retweets after one day.

These were some of the best reactions we saw.

In fact, his wasn’t even the weirdest reason someone has been banned.

Find something worse – we’ll wait.

Source @carterhambley Image @carterhambley