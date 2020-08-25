This very funny clip of a bunch of lifeguards at work is made funnier by the addition of the theme music from you-know-what.

‘Baywatch it is not,’ said blu_skydive who shared it on the subReddit, ‘watch people die inside’.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘About to watch someone die outside if they can’t get their ship together.’ geraldine_ferrari ‘I’d drown laughing at them.’ TheRikari ‘I really hope this is training and no one is drowning.’ H0boHumpinSloboBabe ‘Two minutes later: the boat is on fire.’ MapedMod

And this person had a proper think about it.

‘Well, it is obvious that the boat is very unstable to be a rescue boat. If it is difficult for these two clueless guys to get into it, then how good of a platform is it going to be when they need to pull out of water a 100 kg guy who is panicking and trashing about? I mean, even if you have very well trained rescuers who have no problem getting in, why use a boat that is so unstable?’ bsteve865

Very possibly they were just messing around – let’s hope so – but it still made us laugh.

Source Reddit u/blu_skydive