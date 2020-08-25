Anti-maskers’ religious exemption cards are truly next-level nonsense

Anti-maskers are getting creative in their attempts to dress up selfishness as a stand against tyranny, as this ‘religious exemption card’ from The Healthy American website shows.

The $12 card claims to offer exemption “from wearing masks or cloth face coverings, having temperature taken, viral testing and vaccinations”, although the web page also contains this disclaimer:

“This is an information card to educate others and does not guarantee entry into any business establishment. The intention of this card is to bless those who use it and read it.”

Convenient. There’s a cringeworthy and very long video about the card here, if you feel the need to put yourself through that, but all you really need to know is that the card looks like this …

…and anti-maskers have been wearing them in shops to avoid being responsible citizens.

As these things tend to do, the card turned up on Twitter.

Not wearing a mask is now a religion pic.twitter.com/bt1F65JhEu — Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) August 24, 2020

People were as scathing as you’d expect.

1.

Frisbee this shit out the window, get outta my store https://t.co/3TOEJSuZl5 — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) August 24, 2020

2.

In covid we trust. https://t.co/msvYExWcCt — Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) August 24, 2020

3.

Remember folks, as recently as 42 years ago, Native people in the U.S. couldn’t legally practice many religious beliefs that date back generations. Fast forward to 2020, where Karen uses “religious freedom” to not wear a mask in the middle of a goddamned pandemic. https://t.co/ZwtdL7KJu0 — Deondre Smiles, Ph.D. (@DeondreSmiles) August 24, 2020

4.

The God of White Supremacy is unrivaled https://t.co/NjQFwDCmg0 — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) August 24, 2020

5.

Fuck this rude, entitled bitch. Her side think it’s totally ok for shops to deny making CAKES for people for crissakes. But NOW shops can’t deny her super-spreader ass entry?!? The hypocrisy knows no bounds. It’s only freedom when it’s convenient for *them.* https://t.co/XCXU6JKgcP — Michelle Belanger (@sethanikeem) August 24, 2020

6.

Selfish asshole is not a religion. https://t.co/rrJPQooVED — Luther M. Siler (@nfinitefreetime) August 24, 2020

In case anybody were thinking there even could be a religious exemption from mask wearing, this comment from Hend Amry puts that idea to bed.

Muslim women who wear a face veil must legally remove it and ensure their face is completely visible for a driver’s license photo. Religious liberty ends where legitimate public safety and security begins. https://t.co/0f2NBEoiOI — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 24, 2020

Finally, actress Sophia Bush had this message for the anti-maskers.

We’ve lost it. This is a cult. Think a mask isn’t necessary for you? Well, as an immunocompromised person, I am 100% certain that a mask could be the difference of life and death for me. Just TRY caring about others and put a damn mask on. It’s. Not. Hard. https://t.co/Hazd1qPxCz — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) August 24, 2020

Enough said.

