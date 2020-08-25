Anti-maskers’ religious exemption cards are truly next-level nonsense

Anti-maskers are getting creative in their attempts to dress up selfishness as a stand against tyranny, as this ‘religious exemption card’ from The Healthy American website shows.

The $12 card claims to offer exemption “from wearing masks or cloth face coverings, having temperature taken, viral testing and vaccinations”, although the web page also contains this disclaimer:

“This is an information card to educate others and does not guarantee entry into any business establishment. The intention of this card is to bless those who use it and read it.”

Convenient. There’s a cringeworthy and very long video about the card here, if you feel the need to put yourself through that, but all you really need to know is that the card looks like this …

…and anti-maskers have been wearing them in shops to avoid being responsible citizens.

As these things tend to do, the card turned up on Twitter.

People were as scathing as you’d expect.

In case anybody were thinking there even could be a religious exemption from mask wearing, this comment from Hend Amry puts that idea to bed.

Finally, actress Sophia Bush had this message for the anti-maskers.

Enough said.

Source Benjamin Young Savage Image Benjamin Young Savage, Healthy American