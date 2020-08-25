‘2,000 years of global temperatures in 20 seconds’ is quite the watch

This graphic illustration of global temperature changes over the last 2,000 years is, well, very graphic.

Watch to the end, obviously.

Two thousand years of global temperatures in twenty seconds pic.twitter.com/zHArHtRnoi — James Veitch (@veitchtweets) August 19, 2020

Via Reddit from u/bgregory98 — James Veitch (@veitchtweets) August 19, 2020

Grim.

19 seconds of: Look, temperatures have changed in the past. 1 second of: Oh. https://t.co/UOIVkiEVqq — Gernot Wagner (@GernotWagner) August 23, 2020

As my climate change denying friends like to say, the climate has always gone in cycles…but not like this.. https://t.co/B5bw25esAY — Ben Page, Ipsos MORI (@benatipsosmori) August 23, 2020

Every climate denier needs to be forced to watch this. https://t.co/5dsPDaHZyY — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 24, 2020

Although not everyone was buying it.

Doesn't really mean anything except that somebody made a graph. — VipX1 🕊️ (@vipx1) August 19, 2020

The rest of us are looking at the data shown by the graph. Hope this helps. — James (@trymybest18) August 23, 2020

READ MORE

12 perfect takedowns of climate-change deniers

Source Twitter @veitchtweets Reddit u/bgregory98