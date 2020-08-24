Twitter had to slap a warning on another misleading Trump tweet – 9 perfect responses

Once again, Twitter has had to post a Public Interest notice on one of Donald Trump‘s tweets, leaving it visible, but headed by this message.

This was what he tweeted.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

CNN’s Chris Cillizza summed up why the notice had to be added.

None of this is true. And the "not Covid sanitized" line is just a straight-up scare tactic to keep people from voting. https://t.co/67SnVskfY3 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 23, 2020

Twitter Safety added detail.

We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting. https://t.co/MA6E7mBpkm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

To add insult to injury, in the mind of the numbers-obsessed President, interactions with the tweet were also limited.

Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it. pic.twitter.com/USuaRr5ING — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the outrageous claims and Twitter’s response.

1.

I’ve said this before, but seriously, @realDonaldTrump: The Lord made Sunday a day of rest. Could you at least take one day off from debasing your office and embarrassing the country? https://t.co/rrRlHEGQ8X — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2020

2.

You had a third party deliver your mail-in ballot for Florida. Stop gaslighting. https://t.co/bnmKon09yi — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 23, 2020

3.

(slaps roof of tweet) You’ll be surprised how much laughable bullshit you can fit into one of these beauts! https://t.co/6doW6H7M4l — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 23, 2020

4.

It's safe to go to school. Safe to go to church. Safe to act as if the virus has magically disappeared. But it's NOT safe to vote by mail because mailboxes are "not Covid sanitized." https://t.co/bCBE3y7BXX — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 23, 2020

5.

No state allows voters to vote more than once. Shouldn't known criminals get arrested for spreading false information about elections? https://t.co/oEsA8HeMxM — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 23, 2020

6.

If Democrats were voting in-person, Trump would make up fraud fantasies about in-person voting Anyone voting against him casts a fraudulent vote https://t.co/kS1Z46Frc8 — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 23, 2020

7.

"They are not covid sanitized" is just a great big dollop of whipped cream crazy on a whole lot of insane word salad. https://t.co/KlBXZTj3HR — Lady Dawn M (@IAmDawnM) August 23, 2020

8.

This is the big lie. This is like Germany in 1934 https://t.co/yh8jWo56sS — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 23, 2020

9.

I’m no expert but I suspect voting by mail is less of a coronavirus risk than packing kids in schools… https://t.co/JXXRba4EPn — Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) August 23, 2020

In conclusion …

He doesn’t want people to vote. It’s that simple. https://t.co/spJjcUgEJc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2020

He’s going to go postal.

