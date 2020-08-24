Twitter had to slap a warning on another misleading Trump tweet – 9 perfect responses

Once again, Twitter has had to post a Public Interest notice on one of Donald Trump‘s tweets, leaving it visible, but headed by this message.

This was what he tweeted.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster.

Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times.

Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?

They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

CNN’s Chris Cillizza summed up why the notice had to be added.

Twitter Safety added detail.

To add insult to injury, in the mind of the numbers-obsessed President, interactions with the tweet were also limited.

Here’s how people reacted to the outrageous claims and Twitter’s response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In conclusion …

He’s going to go postal.

READ MORE

The only 5 reactions you need to Trump’s plans to muzzle Twitter

Source Donald Trump Image morningbrew on Unsplash