A very satisfying takedown, as shared by SailorNebula over on Reddit.

Boom.

‘Sounds easy enough. Does anyone know what God’s freezing point is?’ Neurotic-Nerd

Reminded us of this ‘Christian logic’ which got entirely the response it was asking for.

And similar, but different, was this all-time classic of the genre.

READ MORE

Simply 23 funny and ferocious comebacks

Source Reddit u/SailorNebula