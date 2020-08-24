There was more to this classic ‘Accidental Partridge’ moment than met the eye

In the annals of ‘Accidental Partridge’ moments this was a classic of the genre, a clip of a Sky Sports man still doing his hair when he turned up on air.

Back of the net!

Luckily he dropped his phone really quickly so nobody noticed.

Except there was apparently slightly more to it than that.

It was deliberate. It was just after a piece on cricket commentators who had been pruning themselves in the mirror before going live on air.

Far from belittling the guy, it was actually a very funny moment.

