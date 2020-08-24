There was more to this classic ‘Accidental Partridge’ moment than met the eye
In the annals of ‘Accidental Partridge’ moments this was a classic of the genre, a clip of a Sky Sports man still doing his hair when he turned up on air.
This just happened on #skysportsnews 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VC61Eh7UGz
— ⚽️Scuba Steve⚽️ (@stephdufc83) August 23, 2020
Luckily he dropped his phone really quickly so nobody noticed.
— Mark Shadbolt – adjective copywriter (@SharkMadbolt) August 24, 2020
Except there was apparently slightly more to it than that.
It was deliberate. It was just after a piece on cricket commentators who had been pruning themselves in the mirror before going live on air.
Far from belittling the guy, it was actually a very funny moment.
— Steven Watson (@steven_watson_1) August 23, 2020
Had missed that part. Just looked up when it went silent and saw that. 😆
— ⚽️Scuba Steve⚽️ (@stephdufc83) August 23, 2020
