The only 5 takedowns you need after the Mail tried to blame workers for furlough fraud

With the furlough scheme about to end, there have been calls for the Chancellor to extend it, as other countries have – a request with widespread support …for now.

Enter that voice of reason, the Daily Mail, with this screamed headline.

These five reactions couched it in more logical terms.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Writer Paul Bassett Davies considered why people might be tempted to break the rules in the first place.

Via

READ MORE

Our 12 favourite things people have said about the Daily Mail’s Boris Johnson camping photo

Source Daily Mail Image @JolyonMaugham, adamsky1973 on Unsplash