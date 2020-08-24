The only 5 takedowns you need after the Mail tried to blame workers for furlough fraud

With the furlough scheme about to end, there have been calls for the Chancellor to extend it, as other countries have – a request with widespread support …for now.

Enter that voice of reason, the Daily Mail, with this screamed headline.

SIX MILLION furloughed workers broke the rules by doing their jobs from home during lockdown, major report findshttps://t.co/qczypp8EMd — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 23, 2020

These five reactions couched it in more logical terms.

1.

Employers cut their pay by 20 percent and made them carry on working at no cost at all to the business and the Daily Mail still find a way to blame the workers https://t.co/T1JkymK38Q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 23, 2020

2.

Guess their employers owe them full pay for the last 5 months then, don't they. https://t.co/8L0vrJJj8S — a very specific kind of music historian (@MediocreDave) August 23, 2020

3.

In fact, not even one single worker broke the furlough rules, I think it's right to say. The furlough rules imposed obligations on bosses who wanted to claim the wages of furloughed workers and, as far as I am aware, imposed no obligations on workers at all. pic.twitter.com/I1RpGC50Vl — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) August 23, 2020

4.

Imagine if we got as mad about employers falsely claiming tens of thousands of pounds in furlough payments as we do about refugees collecting their £37.75 weekly living allowance. — RD Hale #NoComradesUnder1k (@SkyeCityAuthor) August 23, 2020

5.

You misspelt “companies defraud government on massive scale, we blame the workers”. — 🦚Tamarabumpdeeay🦚 (@moiness) August 23, 2020

Writer Paul Bassett Davies considered why people might be tempted to break the rules in the first place.

Shocked to learn that six million people worked when they were meant to be furloughed. Wherever can they have got the idea that it’s acceptable for some people to break the rules during lockdown? — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 23, 2020

