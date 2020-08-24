This sneaky little prank makes people think twice about going maskless

Over on TikTok, a now-deleted post showed how to make people think twice about their decision to go maskless.

It made its way onto Twitter, where isa ortiz said this:

will start doing this when i see people not wearing masks pic.twitter.com/qjNotPgYGI — isa ortiz (@isabelleorrtz) August 21, 2020

Some people weren’t too keen on the tactic for one reason or another.

So you left the house not knowing ur results but mad she doesn’t have a mask.. make it make sense — ️impSneed (@MistroSneed) August 23, 2020

You do know the masks protects you from spreading it, not getting it correct? — . (@_muyage) August 23, 2020

But most thought it was a great idea.

God this is the PERFECT thing to do to people not wearing masks https://t.co/BEG91mKYU4 — Chrystina (@RhysChryspies) August 23, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks https://t.co/H1KiVsRcKP — DisneySEA (@SeaDisney77) August 22, 2020

This is evil & hilarious but definitely something id do https://t.co/KYaGwTssDj — Emanuel (@_leuname_) August 23, 2020

the AUDACITY to pull her shirt up knowing she should’ve had a mask???? clownery — ✨ (@sincekidrauhl) August 22, 2020

Finally, Orlando thought the prank didn’t go far enough.

should’ve coughed as she left — orLando (@gayxanax) August 22, 2020

Source isa ortiz