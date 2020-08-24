People enjoyed Nasa’s response to the astronaut who tried to claim mileage

Early contender for comeback of the week comes this, shared by Redditor strnglmbs_29.

It began with the tale of how Buzz Aldrin claimed $33.31 for travel expenses for his 1969 trip to the moon.

‘Neil Armstrong: “DON’T USE THE MINI BAR!”‘ CTHULHU_RDT ‘”Use the space bar instead!”‘ Darth_Nibbles ‘I would think the astronaut would still come out way ahead of the cost of lodging for a reimbursement on a half-million miles.’ wonder-maker

And just in case you were wondering if the bit about Aldrin was true …

#TBT My mission director @Buzzs_xtina's favorite piece of my memorabilia. My travel voucher to the moon. #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/c89UyOfvgY — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 30, 2015

READ MORE

Author James Felton triggered Trump’s Space Force with a joke

Source Reddit u/strnglmbs_29