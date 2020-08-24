The new Batman trailer has dropped, so here are 19 very funny jokes about the Caped Crusader

The trailer for the most recent incarnation of Batman has dropped – the 478th since records began – and Twitter lost its tiny mind.

Yeah, we’d probably give that a watch – for research purposes and whatnot.

In between arguing about which is the best film Batman – Michael Keaton, obviously – people made a lot of jokes, so we gathered our favourites for your reading pleasure.

from Bat GIFs via Gfycat

Here they are.

1.

The last thing the world needs is another Batman fi… JESUSCHRISTGIVEITTOME pic.twitter.com/ADw6tAcrKo — Jamie East (@jamieeast) August 23, 2020

2.

the year is 2050. over two thirds of the adult population of the world has played Batman. you, personally, are locked into a four movie deal to play Batman — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) August 23, 2020

3.

I am excited to see the Batman story continue to go further into the dark side of the character.

I’d like to see an entire film of Gotham’s hero alone in his room listening to Nick Drake records, weeping and eating all the scones. — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) August 23, 2020

4.

Is the next Batman movie:

A dark, gritty reboot of the last movie?

A sombre, brooding rebuke of the previous one?

A blustery, noodling reimagining of the original?

A shy, psychopathic assassination of the entire concept?

A soporific, constipated regurgitation of a bad lunch? — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 23, 2020

5.

I’ve always loved Batman cause I also blame my entire personality on my parents. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) August 23, 2020

6.

Wife: Is he called Batman because he flies at night? Me: Kinda. But mainly a traumatic childhood bat thing Wife: So Spiderman had a traumatic spider thing? Me: No. Bitten by radioactive spider Wife: So is Antman childhood trauma or radioactive bite? Me: No — Pessimus Prime (@BigJDubz) August 23, 2020

7.

The Joker and The Riddler are just two of Batman’s comedy nemeses. There also the Angry Leather Jacket Guy, The Novelty Music Asshole and The Mediocre Careerist — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) August 23, 2020

8.

Batman should use his enormous wealth to buy 30-50 feral hogs and let them loose in Arkham Asylum, one of them with a saddle for Batmite — Bully, the Little Antifascist Bull (@bully_thelsb) August 23, 2020

9.

I've seen the new Batman. In the first 5 mins Bruce Wayne's secret identity is revealed when someone notices him and Batman both wear converse with "Love" & "Hate" written on the white bits in sharpie. The rest of the movie is him telling Alfred "it's not a phase" while crying — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) August 23, 2020

10.