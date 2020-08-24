A govt advisor said children were more at risk from a car crash than Covid – 5 A** responses

Children are due to go back to school in September, most of them for the first time since March.

The government is keen for all pupils to return but it’s fair to say that a lot of parents are less enthusiastic because of the on-going risks from the pandemic.

In an attempt to reassure people that everything will be fine, England’s deputy chief medical officer and senior government advisor Dr Jenny Harries had this to say.

Children more at risk from car accident than coronavirus, says expert pic.twitter.com/kTMZk5PWDD — The Independent (@Independent) August 24, 2020

‘No environment is completely risk free. Every time a parent sends a child off to school, pre-Covid, they may have been involved in a road traffic accident. And in fact that risk – or the risk from seasonal flu – we think is probably higher than the current risk of Covid.’

And it’s fair to say it didn’t entirely have the reassuring effect that she was presumably hoping for.

Public:

Please show us you have a plan to keep the virus low whilst reopening schools Government:

Rest assured kids get smashed to smithereens by cars all the fucking time https://t.co/fI1vuZ0NGR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 24, 2020

This would be a good analogy if children dying in – or even surviving from – car accidents also led to the death of their grandparents. https://t.co/WX00vUlUhb — CrémantCommunarde#LeftieLawyer ⚖️ 😷 ✋ (@0Calamity) August 24, 2020

And of course, all teachers and staff at school are children. https://t.co/ZARxNXtReg — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) August 24, 2020

It's not widely known that when an eight or nine year old sustains a minor injury from a car accident, ten to fifteen days later there's a good chance their gran will get hit by a truck. https://t.co/HXEkUutOZh — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) August 24, 2020

Especially if people full of COVID are driving around to test their eyesight, right? https://t.co/bCVhEG2HUd — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) August 24, 2020

I suggest we pick one of the largest Schools in Britain, put a chair in the middle of the assembly hall, pop this lovely lady on the chair, let every single child interact with her, climb on her and wipe their little snotty noses over her and see how quick she tries to run!. https://t.co/Frsz4lbAff — Kerry 🇪🇺 The UK belongs in the EU, NO to BREXIT! (@Rozkez67) August 24, 2020

This is a conversation at total cross-purposes: the main concern with opening schools isn’t that kids themselves get seriously ill, but that they spread mild infections widely and then pass it on to their grandparents or vulnerable adults. https://t.co/2unxBx59yv — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) August 24, 2020

You can't catch a car accident from someone, you moron. https://t.co/ogZrgHrZ7D — Derry Air (@DerryAirIreland) August 24, 2020

If you do get hit by a bus, to use the government’s favoured comparison, you probably stand a better chance of it being properly investigated than if you catch Covid-19 at a school. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 24, 2020

