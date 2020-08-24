The Daily Show completely shot down this Fox News attempt to discredit Joe Biden

The battle for the White House is really ramping up, with the all-online Democratic National Convention having just finished, and the in-person Republican National Convention just about to start.

I’m no political scientist, but if you have 12 “key speakers” at your convention, and 6 of them have the same last name as the leader, your party might just be floating into North Korean territory. pic.twitter.com/VDcHuPSviw — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) August 22, 2020

Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, gave a triumphant speech, playing on the contrasting priorities between himself and Trump – emphasising empathy and hope.

The praise he received clearly rattled a lot of conservative commentators, because they all homed in on the same issue – the fact that he had read the speech from a teleprompter.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah spotted something of the glass-house-dwelling stone thrower about the focus, so they made this.

They shared it on Twitter, where it has picked up more than four million views over the weekend, as well as comments like these.

Oh my god. https://t.co/hnSVAX9Y8o — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 22, 2020

Yes, sadly, this is a significant raising of the bar… https://t.co/uFreFT1IiR — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 22, 2020

Except the orange idiot https://t.co/JOtVnpRvsG — Rebel Scum (@masterfighter8) August 22, 2020

A lot of people, including Renee Goodman, are really looking forward to the live televised debates.

Can’t wait to hear Trump improvise in the debate w/o a teleprompter! He will repeat the words very, great and best all night just to fill air time.🤣 — Renee Goodman (@rjglpt) August 21, 2020

from Donald Trump GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

The full transcript of Donald Trump’s response to this question is simply extraordinary

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab