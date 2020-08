In the latest of an occasional series, ‘van sign of the week’, comes this.

‘Crotchety old van,’ said Dankaay who shared it on Reddit.



‘I bet that poor camper gets 10 complaints per gallon.’ probenation ‘The mobile equivalent of get off my lawn.’ saddlemeyer ‘Thats a Toyota chinook, they are tough as hell.’ Cranky-greg

Here’s another sign that made us smile today.



(via u/MBHYAT on Reddit)

And this one did too.



(via u/jaywalkerr on Reddit)

Source Reddit u/Dankaay