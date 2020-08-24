Simply the 10 best pandemic tweets we’ve seen today

Schools in Northern Ireland are reopening and Scotland’s pupils have been back for a few weeks, but England remains in conflict, despite a determination from the government that all children will return in September.

Luckily, the Prime Minister has promised to take charge of the issue personally, so that will set everyone’s minds at rest.

In the meantime, here are some great coronavirus-related tweets for your perusal.

1.

I would 100% prefer this to Wetherspoons pic.twitter.com/6rZELJ8paY — Chris Purchase 🌈 (@ChrisPurchase) August 22, 2020

2.

Saying that wearing a mask during a pandemic is "living in fear" is like saying that using oven mitts means you're "afraid" of the oven — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) August 22, 2020

3.

One upside of quarantine is that I have a new addition to my Rolodex of recurring nightmares. So, joining regulars “Lost my teeth,” “Ate a bug,” and “Can’t remember my lines,” please welcome… “Maskless in an elevator!” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 23, 2020

4.

Due to this quarantine, I finished 3 books yesterday. And believe me, that's a lot of coloring! — KPMoore (@KPMoore8) August 23, 2020

5.

I genuinely spent several seconds wondering why Asda has “Bo Bo” written on the floor. pic.twitter.com/3KT1Mtbaxn — alexis (@lexistwit) August 22, 2020

6.

i remember in february, i saw some covid headlines and i was like "haha this is like in those zombie movies where the character ignores the bad thing that's happening and the audience is screaming at them" and then continued to scroll — phil (@PhilJamesson) August 23, 2020

7.

My 4yo just said "Surely the most dangerous disease today is not Covid-19, but rather the inherent selfishness precipitated by a capitalist society that pandemics such as this bring sharply into focus?" then she coughed into my face & went back to her colouring. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) March 15, 2020

8.

If Trump has 5 kids by 3 women and is traveling at 50 MPH how many 9/11’s of people have to die before Republicans are as upset about the COVID mortality rate as they were about Benghazi? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 23, 2020

9.

has anyone else been planning to stick to a routine starting tomorrow since March — Sweatpants Cher 🔶 (@House_Feminist) August 23, 2020

10.

Somebody walks into a bar in New Orleans, says “Gimme two hurricanes and a corona.” Bartender says, “That’ll be $20.20” — King of Tωitter (@TonyNoland) August 23, 2020

