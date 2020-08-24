Watch how an amazing 10-year-old drummer issued a drum-off challenge to the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl

A 10-year-old British and Zulu girl, Nandi Bushell, has called for Dave Grohl to face her in a drum-off, and she did it with this mind-blowing playalong to the Foo Fighters’ hit ‘Everlong’.

The Ipswich schoolgirl also tweeted the clip, which currently has more than two million views on Twitter.

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

Naturally, tweeters were impressed – mindblown, even.

I love seeing such passion in a young person! Loving to do the thing they love to do most!! This is awesome!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾💯💯 https://t.co/W31AflrBX3 — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) August 19, 2020

Need a few minutes of relief from Hell?

Watch this.

And please, Foo Fighters, let @Nandi_Bushell play with you.https://t.co/QO2daxVz8H — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 19, 2020

Nandi is no one-trick pony, either. This cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name earned her the respect of their founder, Tom Morello, as well as one of his guitars.

There’s no word from Dave Grohl or the Foos’ drummer Taylor Hawkins as yet, but we can’t blame them. We’d be scared too.

