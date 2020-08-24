Watch how an amazing 10-year-old drummer issued a drum-off challenge to the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl

A 10-year-old British and Zulu girl, Nandi Bushell, has called for Dave Grohl to face her in a drum-off, and she did it with this mind-blowing playalong to the Foo Fighters’ hit ‘Everlong’.

The Ipswich schoolgirl also tweeted the clip, which currently has more than two million views on Twitter.

Naturally, tweeters were impressed – mindblown, even.

Nandi is no one-trick pony, either. This cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name earned her the respect of their founder, Tom Morello, as well as one of his guitars.

There’s no word from Dave Grohl or the Foos’ drummer Taylor Hawkins as yet, but we can’t blame them. We’d be scared too.

Source Nandi Bushell Image Screengrab Screengrab