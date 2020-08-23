This proposal video turns a lot less romantic when you see the ending

This is a proposal with a difference, and we’re still not sure it isn’t a parody.

Shared on the Mega American TikTok account, which describes itself as the “CEO of love for America”, it looks like a cheesy posed proposal video from the outset, but nothing could have prepared us for the end.

Erm …what?

Because this is 2020, he got a ring, too. Look away now if you’re of a sensitive disposition.

Having seen the proposal, the engagement photos came as much less of a surprise.

Inevitably, the first video made its way onto Twitter.

My jaw dropped at the end pic.twitter.com/G0rzG1bN7d — Megan Fox said Im doing a good job (@shycsmith) August 20, 2020

The reception was exactly as you’d expect – not the wedding reception, although that will almost certainly be the worst thing you’ve ever seen.

whatever you think is gonna happen, it’s worse https://t.co/PRYMkUQdKY — judgmental gay (@jdgmntlgay) August 20, 2020

That ending…I feel sick https://t.co/ggINET5mrT — Vaneet Mehta #20ThemTy 🌺 (@nintendomad888) August 21, 2020

Directed by M. Night Shyamylan https://t.co/BN1AjSSbFr — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) August 21, 2020

i was waiting for him to drop her but this is so much worse — bluwubewwy (@briAAAAAAAnna) August 20, 2020

We suspect Erin Riley made a very good point here.

TAYLOR WOULD NOT APPROVE https://t.co/qEY8UnYa06 — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) August 21, 2020

