This proposal video turns a lot less romantic when you see the ending

This is a proposal with a difference, and we’re still not sure it isn’t a parody.

Shared on the Mega American TikTok account, which describes itself as the “CEO of love for America”, it looks like a cheesy posed proposal video from the outset, but nothing could have prepared us for the end.

@megaamerican

dude this ring sealed the deal💍💘##purposal ##couple

♬ original sound – haleysolomon_

Erm …what?

Because this is 2020, he got a ring, too. Look away now if you’re of a sensitive disposition.

Having seen the proposal, the engagement photos came as much less of a surprise.

@megaamerican

a country to be proud of🇺🇸🇺🇸😍 ##engagement ##proposal ##couple ##america

♬ Without Me – rapidsongs

Inevitably, the first video made its way onto Twitter.

The reception was exactly as you’d expect – not the wedding reception, although that will almost certainly be the worst thing you’ve ever seen.

We suspect Erin Riley made a very good point here.

READ MORE

The sale of this signed MAGA hat is the very definition of irony

Source @megaamerican H/T Indy100 Image @megaamerican