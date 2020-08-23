Melania Trump’s Rose Garden revamp is a thorny issue – 11 favourite pot shots

The Rose Garden at the White House is known worldwide for its elegance and beauty, as well as for the fact that it was designed by Jackie Kennedy as a tribute to her murdered husband. Or …it was.

With heavy ‘rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic’ vibes, current First Lady, Melania Trump, has had the rose garden remodelled to her own design – at a cost of $400 million. It has not gone down well.

Here’s how she unveiled the finished project.

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

In case you weren’t familiar with how it looked previously, here are the comparison shots.

Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:

courtesy #Getty and @marycjordan pic.twitter.com/w6bzoNHMjC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 22, 2020

This tweet expresses perfectly the sentiments of many responses we saw.

What Melania Trump has done to the Rose Garden can never be forgiven. She literally gutted Jackie Kennedys garden tribute to her husband, JFK. That Rose Garden was part of our history and she destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/zMuv4tILtC — J-Molls #BlackLivesMatter (@MamaMolly2018) August 22, 2020

As does this.

Funny how the new Rose Garden has nothing of color in it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 23, 2020

Here are a few more reactions we thought you’d like to see.

1.

for the love of god stop letting Melania design things https://t.co/LPkhupmaUF — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 22, 2020

2.

Jesus, lady, lots of First Ladies have been humiliated but they didn't take it out on Jackie Kennedy's trees. https://t.co/STrn9zThF6 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 22, 2020

3.

Who'd have guessed the theme would be "less color, more white"? https://t.co/vUQRV4G8L8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 22, 2020

4.

The point is not that Melania ruined Jackie Kennedy's garden. It's that she ruined Jackie Kennedy's garden while spending taxpayer money in the middle of a pandemic that has killed over 175,000 Americans to date. https://t.co/6AigMs2D1O — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 22, 2020

5.

The Trumps paved paradise and put up a parking lot. https://t.co/XVLthzu37f — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 22, 2020

6.

Oh look at Melania's renovated rose garden at the White House. Does anyone else see how the small bushes spell KKK in rows? pic.twitter.com/dAIA4LF4OG — Stone (@stonecold2050) August 22, 2020

7.