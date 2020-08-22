This TV show’s innovative use of a pair of bathroom scrubbers had the whole internet laughing
TV producers have long been coming up with ingenious shortcuts to make up for the special effects or location shoots they can’t afford.
But not all are as memorable – or as funny – as this one, a brilliant spot shared on Reddit which went viral because, well, have a look for yourself.
As people pointed out on Reddit, they presumably spent the entire budget on the fancy screen. Or clipboard with a sticker on it.
Source Reddit