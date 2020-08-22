This driving theory test question went viral because it really reminded people of someone

There was something about this question on the government’s driving theory test that really reminded people of someone.

It was shared by writer Mollie Goodfellow – @hansmollman on Twitter – who said: ‘Screaming at this driving theory test question on the government’s official website.’

Here it is.



And if one of the possible answers reminded you of someone, then you weren’t alone.

It’s weird, I selected D and it’s telling me that’s…wrong? — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 21, 2020

Correct answer is ‘drive a short distance to Barnard Castle’ — AJ (@Jonesy_Bones) August 21, 2020

There’s a civil servant somewhere trolling hard. 100% here for it. — CynicalTurtle (@CynicalTurtle) August 21, 2020

Not that the theory test is immune to unconventional answers.

There was one about what you should do if you’ve drunk alcohol before needing to drive somewhere and one of the answers was “drink a glass of milk” which I think about a lot — Nick Walker (@nickw84) August 21, 2020

I remember one on my theory test asking what to do if you’re helping someone who’s been in an accident, and one of the possible answers was “offer them a cigarette” — I am not MAN (@Trishie_D) August 21, 2020

READ MORE

Our 12 favourite things people have said about the Daily Mail’s Boris Johnson camping photo

Source Twitter @hansmollman Image Pixabay