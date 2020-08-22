Mike Pence trolled Joe Biden and this perfect comeback was simply presidential
Here’s so-called vice president Mike Pence telling Twitter exactly what a great job he and Donald Trump are doing right now.
And the response, highlighted by Bmchris44 over on Reddit, is 10/10.
‘Businesses are opening again after a fucking pandemic. That’s like an electric company taking credit for 10,000 new customers 2 weeks after a hurricane.’ ElwoodB1501
‘Gotta love statistics!!’ DougBugRug
Reminded us of this takedown of Pence’s boss, very possibly CNN’s finest 14 seconds.
Boom.
