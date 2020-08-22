‘Meanwhile, in Iceland …’

We don’t know what museum this is, but it’s absolutely, definitely, 100% NOT the Penis Museum.

Just imagine the sheer numbers of people who asked the question to prompt that …

‘I’ve been to the penis museum (aka the Icelandic Phallological Museum). It’s not very large, but it’s pretty interesting. They have specimens of dongs from a whole bunch of creatures. They even have a donated human winky. There’s also some information on how different cultures treat schlongs, and how weiners are part of folklore and traditional stories. It’s worth a trip if you’re ever in Reykjavík.’ bhamv ‘“It’s not very large but it’s very interesting” Best pickup line ever.’ lyshawn

READ MORE

This TV show’s innovative use of a pair of bathroom scrubbers had the whole internet laughing

Source Reddit u/Dodecahedron7