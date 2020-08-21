The 25 funniest tweets of the week

The week seems to have dragged, but the weekend is in sight and the tweets of the week are here, so grab a cuppa – other drinks are available – and laugh along with us at this comedy gold.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2