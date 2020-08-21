The 25 funniest tweets of the week

The week seems to have dragged, but the weekend is in sight and the tweets of the week are here, so grab a cuppa – other drinks are available – and laugh along with us at this comedy gold.

1.

2.

If my son wants apple juice, I give him half water and half apple juice but the juice I buy is already watered down. The first time this kid has a glass of full sugar apple juice he’s gonna fucking powerbomb me through our coffee table. — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 15, 2020

3.

When I get my annual compliment pic.twitter.com/gL6AA1yWBf — giallo shots (@emotionalpedant) August 15, 2020

4.

You never hear ghosts shouting "YOLO!" because they know better. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 16, 2020

5.

“Harvey, I just don’t think this one has enough room for all the kids.” “We are NOT getting a fucking minivan, Sheila.” pic.twitter.com/aWED9grZh1 — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 15, 2020

6.

People with a huge ego, looking in the mirror like… pic.twitter.com/ULpx2CoFvw — mᎥᏦᎬ ᏞᎥᏆᎬᏒᎪᏞᏞᎽ✪ (@SkippyMcGizzard) August 15, 2020

7.

My grandparents were named Pearl and Dean But we called them grandma and grandpapapapapapapapapapapaa… — Ian. (@biker_Ian) August 15, 2020

8.

– grandad, when did you know you were old?

– the day i ran for a bus and i felt my balls clacking like a newton’s cradle… pic.twitter.com/qz61OnkPPC — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) August 14, 2020

9.

I am unfollowing a bunch of Instagram accounts because they never interact. Seriously, Pope Francis, what a diva. — Rachel Noise (@RachelNoise) August 16, 2020

10.

🎵tale as old as time🎵 pic.twitter.com/pwzoqWlsAj — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 17, 2020

11.

American recipes are litch like •3.5 handfuls of milk

•2/7 cup of cheese

•Pasta to taste — Holly x (@hollyshortall) August 16, 2020

12.