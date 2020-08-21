Terrible Newspaper Layout of the Day

Placement of articles, headlines, photos and ads in a newspaper or magazine is a delicate balance. If one element is in the wrong place, it can completely wreck the message.

Like this, for example.

Whoever did this layout for New Zealand’s Marlborough Weekly walked that tightrope – and fell off.

Hats off to Angry People in Local Newspapers for spotting that.

This is how Twitter reacted.

This, from Unfunded Empathy deserves a special mention.

Finally, we can’t say this any better than @angrypiln has, so we won’t try.

