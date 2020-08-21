Terrible Newspaper Layout of the Day

Placement of articles, headlines, photos and ads in a newspaper or magazine is a delicate balance. If one element is in the wrong place, it can completely wreck the message.

Like this, for example.

Whoever did this layout for New Zealand’s Marlborough Weekly walked that tightrope – and fell off.

Meanwhile in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/1stK1Ajmsx — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 20, 2020

Hats off to Angry People in Local Newspapers for spotting that.

This is how Twitter reacted.

Did they… did they put the cats in the pies?! — Just Soph (@sophie_runs) August 20, 2020

A reminder that just because rules and boxes technically separate stories doesn't mean designers shouldn't look for Option C. https://t.co/a3urM07I07 — Paul Wiggins (@paulwiggins) August 20, 2020

This may be the greatest front page layout ever https://t.co/r452Fnseg1 — Sarah Allen (@pinkteapot3) August 20, 2020

That juxtaposition was no accident. — Andrew S Priceman (@assppiicc) August 20, 2020

This, from Unfunded Empathy deserves a special mention.

Finally, we can’t say this any better than @angrypiln has, so we won’t try.

PS if you’re cruel to animals you are pure scum thank you. — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 20, 2020

